Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.21% of Legacy Housing worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGH. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Legacy Housing by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 31,109 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after buying an additional 39,993 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

LEGH opened at $20.05 on Thursday. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $26.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.22.

In other news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $271,984.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,709,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,907,366.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $425,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,061,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,121,657.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $271,984.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,709,018 shares in the company, valued at $31,907,366.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 198,461 shares of company stock worth $3,935,471. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

