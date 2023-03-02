LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) PT Raised to $34.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 2.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TREE. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on LendingTree from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna cut LendingTree from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on LendingTree from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on LendingTree from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.25.

LendingTree stock opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $423.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day moving average of $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. LendingTree has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $129.30.

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $202.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.13 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 19.08%. LendingTree’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that LendingTree will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda acquired 18,268 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.63 per share, for a total transaction of $705,692.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,300,003.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda acquired 18,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.63 per share, for a total transaction of $705,692.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,859 shares in the company, valued at $8,300,003.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda acquired 65,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $2,083,935.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,935.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LendingTree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 124,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

