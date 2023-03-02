Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management reduced its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $9,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LBRDK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,645,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,975,000 after buying an additional 881,341 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,696,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,182,000 after purchasing an additional 796,293 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,505,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,258,000 after purchasing an additional 776,566 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,452,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,979,000 after purchasing an additional 436,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,211,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,444,000 after purchasing an additional 374,203 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LBRDK. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $85.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $68.67 and a 52 week high of $144.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.64.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.74 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 128.92% and a return on equity of 14.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

