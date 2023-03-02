LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.10% of LiveRamp worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 14.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 3.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 40,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 49,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 91,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $23.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.32. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.37 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.11.

In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 6,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $168,714.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 102,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,406.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RAMP. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

