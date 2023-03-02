LXI REIT plc (OTCMKTS:LXILF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LXI REIT plc (OTCMKTS:LXILF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on shares of LXI REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get LXI REIT alerts:

LXI REIT Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LXILF opened at C$1.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.33. LXI REIT has a 52-week low of C$0.91 and a 52-week high of C$2.20.

About LXI REIT

The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LXI REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXI REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.