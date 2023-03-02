Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 46,486 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 950,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,486 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.95% of Encompass Health worth $43,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Encompass Health by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 3.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 2.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 67.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 4.3% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $56.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.60.

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $1,087,658.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,235.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

