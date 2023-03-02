Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 49,443 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,304,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,443 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 2.00% of Verint Systems worth $43,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 357.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Verint Systems by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Verint Systems by 1,537.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Verint Systems from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Verint Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $55,739.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,726,389.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $220,815.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,054,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,598,493.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $55,739.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,726,389.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,685 shares of company stock valued at $644,154 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRNT opened at $37.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $56.39.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $225.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.43 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.