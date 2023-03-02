Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 462,731 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,216,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 462,731 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $51,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEAK. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 30,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:PEAK opened at $23.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.37. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.42). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $524.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 130.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI raised Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthpeak Properties

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $25,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,295.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.