Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 84,084 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,591,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,084 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $49,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRH. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 273.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,008,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,538,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,369 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,282,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,319,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,353,000 after purchasing an additional 958,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 8.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,318,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,928,000 after acquiring an additional 853,334 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE DRH opened at $8.70 on Thursday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DRH. Compass Point decreased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

