Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 417,679 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.65% of Tetra Tech worth $45,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 5.8% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $138.51 on Thursday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $169.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.96.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $736.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.73 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.86%.

In other news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total transaction of $4,608,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,449,057.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total transaction of $1,589,657.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,012,579.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total transaction of $4,608,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,449,057.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,564 shares of company stock worth $9,018,009 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

