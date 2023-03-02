Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 643,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353,236 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Axonics were worth $45,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Axonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AXNX shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Axonics from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

In other news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 36,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $2,391,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,727.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 36,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $2,391,396.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,727.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $381,209.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,539 shares in the company, valued at $3,335,059.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 189,539 shares of company stock worth $12,076,861 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $60.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.89 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.86. Axonics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.41 and a 1-year high of $79.92.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

