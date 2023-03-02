Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 643,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353,236 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Axonics were worth $45,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Axonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AXNX shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Axonics from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.
Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $60.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.89 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.86. Axonics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.41 and a 1-year high of $79.92.
Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.
