Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $48.21 Million Stock Holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,018,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,479 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 5.14% of Consensus Cloud Solutions worth $48,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCSI opened at $40.61 on Thursday. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $65.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

