Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $49.07 Million Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,450 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Verisk Analytics worth $49,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 523,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 562,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,988,000 after acquiring an additional 170,976 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $627,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $176.72 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.05 and a 1-year high of $222.11. The company has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 38.96%. The company had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.50.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.