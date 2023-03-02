Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $54.12 Million Position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,830,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,239 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $54,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYCR. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Paycor HCM by 395.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Paycor HCM during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Paycor HCM during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Paycor HCM during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Price Performance

Shares of PYCR stock opened at $24.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.42. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $34.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Scott David Miller purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $68,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,260.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Paycor HCM news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $35,709.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott David Miller purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $68,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,260.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PYCR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.77.

Paycor HCM Profile

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

