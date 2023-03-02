Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $54.79 Million Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 830.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 837,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747,413 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.07% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $54,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $47.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.71. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $38.94 and a 12-month high of $86.95.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $0.86. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 54,271.70% and a negative return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.84) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $1,286,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,998,143.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,516,250 in the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

