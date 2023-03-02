Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 988,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,530 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.22% of ONEOK worth $50,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 23,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,164,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,840,640,000 after purchasing an additional 339,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.30.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $66.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.31. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $75.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 99.74%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

