Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 253,736 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 2.43% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $49,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 14.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 21.4% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 35,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 40.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 96.0% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter valued at about $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CBRL shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CL King upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $110.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.71. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $81.87 and a one year high of $128.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $933.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 103.38%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

