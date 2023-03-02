Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,242 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $44,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 59.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $733,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 68,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 10.4% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 822,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,844,000 after purchasing an additional 77,200 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 33.9% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $54.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.63. The stock has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of 50.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.45. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 244.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

