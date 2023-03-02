Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 10,327 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,451,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,327 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Avient were worth $44,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Avient by 53.3% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Avient during the third quarter valued at approximately $688,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Avient during the third quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Avient by 453.6% during the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 61,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 50,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Avient during the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient Price Performance

AVNT opened at $43.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.80 and a 200 day moving average of $36.90. Avient Co. has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $54.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.53.

Avient Increases Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $790.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.04 million. Avient had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 16.70%. Avient’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Avient’s payout ratio is 12.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Avient from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Avient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avient from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Avient from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Avient Profile

(Get Rating)

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.