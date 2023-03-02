Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 113,251 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,169,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,251 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $50,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYG. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 203.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,791,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,615,000 after acquiring an additional 17,281,593 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 26.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,183,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570,940 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 57.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,445,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519,448 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 85.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,343,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,493,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.66) to GBX 58 ($0.70) in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.70) to GBX 61 ($0.74) in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

NYSE:LYG opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $2.64.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

