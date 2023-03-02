Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 6,365 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,365 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $48,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,260.00.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,208.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,057.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $953.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.31. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,275.82.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.14. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

