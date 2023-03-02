Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,158,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469,928 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.44% of Essential Utilities worth $47,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Essential Utilities by 95.0% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Essential Utilities by 60.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Essential Utilities by 47.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

NYSE:WTRG opened at $42.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.78. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $52.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $705.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Essential Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 64.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.14.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

