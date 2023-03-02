Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAIN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE MAIN opened at $41.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.33. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.90 and its 200-day moving average is $38.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 83.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 16,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

