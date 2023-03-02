Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 326,700 shares, an increase of 3,983.8% from the January 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 453,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Makita Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MKTAY opened at $24.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.89. Makita has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $36.04.
Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Makita had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Makita will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Makita
Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.
