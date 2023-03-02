Marcus V. Brown Sells 12,500 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stock

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at $968,586.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $101.42 on Thursday. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $94.94 and a 1 year high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.21 and a 200-day moving average of $110.59.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entergy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Entergy by 1,618.8% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.47.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

