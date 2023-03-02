Marcus V. Brown Sells 12,500 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stock

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at $968,586.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $101.42 on Thursday. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $94.94 and a 1 year high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.21 and a 200-day moving average of $110.59.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entergy

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.41%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Entergy by 1,618.8% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.47.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.