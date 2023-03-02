Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.
Marin Software Price Performance
Shares of MRIN opened at $1.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.59. Marin Software has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85.
Marin Software Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marin Software (MRIN)
