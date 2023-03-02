Mark G. Whittenburg Sells 24,793 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 24,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $571,230.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,789.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Core & Main Stock Performance

Core & Main stock opened at $23.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.07. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $26.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 5.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Core & Main from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Core & Main from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Core & Main from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Core & Main from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 155.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Core & Main in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

