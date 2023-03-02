Mawson Gold (TSE:MAW) Trading Down 12.8%

Shares of Mawson Gold Limited (TSE:MAW – Get Rating) dropped 12.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 453,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 312,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.
Mawson Gold Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$67.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.18.
About Mawson Gold
Mawson Gold Limited operates as a gold exploration company in Finland and Sweden. The company also explores for cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Rompas-Rajapalot project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 9 exploration permit applications located in Finland.
