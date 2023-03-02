Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFINGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Medallion Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MFIN opened at $8.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Medallion Financial has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.47. The stock has a market cap of $194.66 million, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.99.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFINGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 12.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medallion Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Medallion Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medallion Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 1,917.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Medallion Financial during the first quarter worth $89,000. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in Medallion Financial during the third quarter worth $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Medallion Financial during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. 26.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

