Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Medallion Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MFIN opened at $8.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Medallion Financial has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.47. The stock has a market cap of $194.66 million, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.99.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 12.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medallion Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Medallion Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medallion Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.58%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 1,917.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Medallion Financial during the first quarter worth $89,000. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in Medallion Financial during the third quarter worth $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Medallion Financial during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. 26.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

