MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Insider Sells $817,000.00 in Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) insider Steven Yi sold 50,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,067,251 shares in the company, valued at $17,438,881.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Steven Yi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 27th, Steven Yi sold 30,698 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $482,265.58.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Steven Yi sold 1,402 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $21,128.14.

Shares of MediaAlpha stock opened at $14.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average of $11.00. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $17.26. The firm has a market cap of $925.48 million, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on MediaAlpha from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on MediaAlpha from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MediaAlpha by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

