MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) EVP Bill Pappas Sells 11,345 Shares

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $816,386.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,782.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Bill Pappas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MetLife alerts:

On Wednesday, December 7th, Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of MetLife stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00.

MetLife Price Performance

NYSE:MET opened at $71.27 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.41 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetLife

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in MetLife during the third quarter worth $25,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 1,065.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.