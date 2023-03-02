MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.06% of MGP Ingredients worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,004,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,964,000 after buying an additional 18,839 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 648,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,801,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 112.7% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 552,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,347,000 after purchasing an additional 292,953 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 224,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGP Ingredients Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of MGPI stock opened at $99.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.71. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.35 and a fifty-two week high of $125.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

Insider Activity at MGP Ingredients

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $205,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,351,010.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,523 over the last 90 days. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MGP Ingredients from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

