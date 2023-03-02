Michael Cho Sells 1,600 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $467,808.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,168 shares in the company, valued at $926,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $302.34 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $224.87 and a 12-month high of $440.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $296.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.61.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,222,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 6,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 765,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,261,000 after acquiring an additional 434,810 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Graphene Investments SAS purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

