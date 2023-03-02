Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEXGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

Middlesex Water Trading Up 0.2 %

Middlesex Water stock opened at $76.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.18. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.74. Middlesex Water has a 52-week low of $74.20 and a 52-week high of $109.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Middlesex Water Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middlesex Water

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSEX. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,597,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,123,000 after acquiring an additional 83,843 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 44,565.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 66,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,953,000 after acquiring an additional 65,957 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 396,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,669,000 after acquiring an additional 59,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,842,000 after acquiring an additional 57,200 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

Featured Stories

