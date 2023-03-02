Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.
Middlesex Water Trading Up 0.2 %
Middlesex Water stock opened at $76.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.18. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.74. Middlesex Water has a 52-week low of $74.20 and a 52-week high of $109.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Middlesex Water Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.52%.
About Middlesex Water
Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.
