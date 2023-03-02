ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,735 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.09% of ModivCare worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ModivCare by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 113,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,306,000 after acquiring an additional 15,544 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 403.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter.

Get ModivCare alerts:

ModivCare Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ MODV opened at $98.10 on Thursday. ModivCare Inc. has a one year low of $73.06 and a one year high of $121.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ModivCare Profile

Several research firms have issued reports on MODV. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of ModivCare from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

(Get Rating)

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.