Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,871 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.26% of Molina Healthcare worth $50,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3.8% in the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In related news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,447,700.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at $5,447,700.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total value of $848,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,194.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 0.6 %

Several research firms recently commented on MOH. Bank of America raised Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $358.64.

NYSE MOH opened at $273.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $305.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.73. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $249.78 and a one year high of $374.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.66.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

