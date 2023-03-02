Morgan Stanley Boosts Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target to $93.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PLNT. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Planet Fitness to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.69.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $79.80 on Monday. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $88.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 68.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.26.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 64.13% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 801.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at $357,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 34.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at $919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

