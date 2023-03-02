Morgan Stanley Lowers Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Price Target to $10.00

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

JOBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Joby Aviation currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.30.

NYSE:JOBY opened at $4.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.41. Joby Aviation has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $7.15. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.69.

In other news, insider Gregory Bowles sold 42,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $210,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,851 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $164,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 139,578 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $515,042.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,539.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,512 in the last 90 days. 51.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,405,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,365,000 after buying an additional 7,691,093 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 1st quarter worth $16,408,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,567 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 358.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,126,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,759 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

