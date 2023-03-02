Morgan Stanley Raises Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $120.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EXPE. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Expedia Group from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $140.00.

Expedia Group Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $106.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 49.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.63. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $203.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,797.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,797.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,771 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,958 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 253,843 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $22,237,000 after purchasing an additional 15,247 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 11,963 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

