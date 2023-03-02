Morgan Stanley Trims Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Target Price to $87.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $100.50.
Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of EXPD stock opened at $105.38 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $86.08 and a 12-month high of $119.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.77 and its 200 day moving average is $104.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.99.
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.
