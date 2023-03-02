Morgan Stanley Trims Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Target Price to $14.00

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

NASDAQ RPTX opened at $10.76 on Monday. Repare Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $18.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average of $13.52. The company has a market cap of $451.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 0.03.

In other news, Director Davis Jerel sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,094,451 shares in the company, valued at $33,511,216. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPTX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 1,913.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 260,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 247,926 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 72.5% during the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 468,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 197,127 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $2,269,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,918,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,215,000 after acquiring an additional 155,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $1,484,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

