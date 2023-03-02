Morningside Venture Investment Sells 50,000 Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Stock

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $1,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,530,598 shares in the company, valued at $261,537,668.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMLX opened at $34.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.39 and a 200 day moving average of $33.56. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $41.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMLX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

