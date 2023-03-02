Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc Purchases 52,500 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) major shareholder Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc bought 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $403,725.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,869,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,965,862.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, February 23rd, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc bought 51,864 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $404,020.56.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc bought 94,418 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $730,795.32.

On Thursday, February 16th, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc bought 42,682 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $337,187.80.

On Tuesday, February 14th, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc purchased 6,300 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,085.00.

On Friday, February 10th, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc acquired 11,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $87,780.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc bought 24,526 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,264.88.

On Monday, January 9th, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc acquired 76,046 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $580,991.44.

On Thursday, January 5th, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc bought 80,035 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $590,658.30.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc purchased 141,646 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,062,345.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average of $9.66. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $14.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of -0.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 22,833 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,611,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 497,504 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.