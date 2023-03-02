Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc Purchases 52,500 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) major shareholder Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc bought 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $403,725.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,869,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,965,862.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 23rd, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc bought 51,864 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $404,020.56.
- On Tuesday, February 21st, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc bought 94,418 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $730,795.32.
- On Thursday, February 16th, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc bought 42,682 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $337,187.80.
- On Tuesday, February 14th, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc purchased 6,300 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,085.00.
- On Friday, February 10th, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc acquired 11,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $87,780.00.
- On Wednesday, January 25th, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc bought 24,526 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,264.88.
- On Monday, January 9th, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc acquired 76,046 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $580,991.44.
- On Thursday, January 5th, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc bought 80,035 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $590,658.30.
- On Tuesday, January 3rd, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc purchased 141,646 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,062,345.00.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average of $9.66. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $14.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of -0.32.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.
About Recursion Pharmaceuticals
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.
