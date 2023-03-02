National Bank Financial Cuts Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Price Target to C$13.00

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday.

OTCMKTS LWSCF opened at $8.73 on Monday. Sienna Senior Living has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.97.

Sienna Senior Living, Inc engages in owning and managing seniors’ living residences. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Long-Term Care (LTC), and Corporate, Eliminations and Other. The Retirement segment consists of 27 RRs, five of which are located in the Province of British Columbia and 22 of which are located in the Province of Ontario, and the RR management services business.

