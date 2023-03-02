Nikesh Arora Sells 20,849 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) CEO Nikesh Arora sold 20,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total transaction of $4,004,258.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,237,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,658,693.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $186.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2,670.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.60. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $213.63.

PANW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.77.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $6,910,000. United Bank lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $1,022,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

