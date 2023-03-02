Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Given New $93.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $112.00 to $93.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NVEI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nuvei from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Nuvei from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.93.
Nuvei Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $30.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.89. Nuvei has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $79.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.11.
Nuvei Company Profile
Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.
