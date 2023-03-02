Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Given New $93.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $112.00 to $93.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NVEI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nuvei from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Nuvei from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.93.

NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $30.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.89. Nuvei has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $79.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 68,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 276,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,691,000 after acquiring an additional 294,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

