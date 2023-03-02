NWF Group’s (NWF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of NWF Group (LON:NWF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

NWF Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LON NWF opened at GBX 254 ($3.07) on Monday. NWF Group has a 12 month low of GBX 188 ($2.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 288 ($3.48). The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £125.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 681.08 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 238.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 249.18.

NWF Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. NWF Group’s payout ratio is 1,891.89%.

Insider Transactions at NWF Group

About NWF Group

In other news, insider Rob Andrew sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 232 ($2.80), for a total transaction of £27,840 ($33,594.79). 32.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 25 depots.

