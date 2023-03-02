Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.34

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.34 and last traded at $49.86, with a volume of 7678 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.84.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Olympic Steel Trading Up 5.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $614.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.85 and its 200-day moving average is $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Olympic Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Olympic Steel by 42.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Olympic Steel by 56.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Olympic Steel in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Olympic Steel by 52.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Olympic Steel by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

