Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA) Major Shareholder Flagship Pioneering Inc. Purchases 3,323,310 Shares

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) major shareholder Flagship Pioneering Inc. acquired 3,323,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $19,208,731.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,508,693 shares in the company, valued at $43,400,245.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Omega Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of OMGA opened at $6.43 on Thursday. Omega Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $308.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.96.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.
Institutional Trading of Omega Therapeutics
Omega Therapeutics Company Profile
Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform harnesses the power of epigenetics, as well as the mechanism that controls gene expression and aspect of an organism's life. The company's platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by returning aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences.
See Also
