Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.07% of Omnicom Group worth $8,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,717 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 54.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,760,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,137,000 after purchasing an additional 972,172 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 41.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,646,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,758,000 after purchasing an additional 480,191 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth $26,398,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 20.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,444,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,500,000 after purchasing an additional 406,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $91.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $96.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.91.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.20% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

